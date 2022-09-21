OPP investigate fatal crash involving motorcycle near Guelph

One person is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle and a sedan near Guelph.
Wellington County OPP were called to an area of Highway 6 and Wellington Road 38 in Guelph/Eramosa Township on Tuesday around 8:45 p.m.
The driver of the motorcycle died at the scene. Investigators have identified him as a 47-year-old man from Fergus.
The lone occupant of the sedan suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
The OPP traffic incident management and enforcement team is assisting in the investigation.
A section of Highway 6, as well as Wellington Road 36, was closed for several hours but has since been reopened.
Anyone with information can contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
