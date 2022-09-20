Global News celebrates 35th anniversary in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

1987 was a long time ago.

It was the year The Simpsons debuted its first cartoon short and it’s the year the popular television sitcom Full House hit homes across the world.

It’s also the year Global News began its journey in Saskatchewan, and now the Regina and Saskatoon stations are celebrating its 35th anniversary on the air this September.

“There was a real vibe in the city and everyone knew they were a lot more fun, a little more upstart, a little more likely to do things a bit differently and challenge the status quo,” said Troy Reeb, Corus Entertainment executive vice-president of broadcasting.

At the time, the station was known as STV rather than Global News. And while it may have seemed lighthearted at times, STV had a big impact on the community and helped to promote big cultural events.

View image in full screen The STV/Global Regina building on Hoffer Drive seen in the early days of Global News. Global News

While employees have come and gone over the 35-year history, some are still here to this day.

“The building is still the same but inside almost everything has changed,” said Adrian Raaber, a Global Regina cameraman who has been with the station from the beginning. “Everything from equipment being updated and people changing all the time and there’s always some change inside.”

Raaber has worked with a variety of reporters on thousands of stories during his time with the station.

“You’re on the scene first, you’re telling the viewers what’s been happening just by the camera work and the reporter voice,” Raaber said. “We tell the story that’s happening in your community.”

While evening coverage has been a staple since the beginning, morning news coverage was added in 2011.

“We’ve really put local news in the front and the centre of who we are as a company and we want people to know that’s what we stand for. Over and above everything else is being able to have a product that connects with communities,” Reeb said.

One member who has been on families’ televisions for many years is anchor Lisa Dutton. Dutton joined the Global family in 2005, then went on to spend 12 years reporting and anchoring in Saskatchewan.

She remembers the beginnings of the morning show being introduced in Saskatoon.

“That was significant, launching that morning news program,” Dutton said. “It was a lot of work but it was a lot of fun.”

Dutton remains with Global to this day, where each night at 6 p.m. she anchors the evening news.

“It really was such a joy to be in my home province and having that foundation and those connections right from the start,” Dutton said.

Over 35 years, technology has come a long way as Global News is consumed digitally more and more each day. But many factors remain the same, and Global News thanks you for celebrating the 35th anniversary of Saskatchewan’s stations.

