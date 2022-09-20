Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Inflation may have been limited if COVID-19 stimulus was lifted earlier: Bank of Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 20, 2022 7:51 pm
Click to play video: 'MPs clash over inflation, affordability as Parliament returns' MPs clash over inflation, affordability as Parliament returns
WATCH: MPs clash over inflation, affordability as Parliament returns

Bank of Canada deputy governor Paul Beaudry said in hindsight, governments and central banks should have withdrawn stimulus measures earlier as economies recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, which likely would have kept a lid on inflation.

In a speech at the University of Waterloo on Tuesday, Beaudry said a faster global withdrawal of fiscal and monetary stimulus during the recovery from the pandemic would have likely resulted in lower inflation.

Beaudry said fiscal and monetary policy in one country has spillover effects in other nations that are not always accounted for.

One of the lessons from the global financial crisis in 2008-2009, he said, was that countries would have benefited from a more gradual withdrawal of stimulus because of spillover effects.

Read more: Inflation slowed on lower gas prices in August, but cost of food still surging

Story continues below advertisement

This lesson, he said, influenced policy decisions during the pandemic. However, Beaudry noted that the COVID-19 economic crisis was different and public health measures meant supply in many sectors couldn’t keep up as demand began rebounding.

“Bottlenecks occurred in these sectors because of demand surges driven by a combination of stimulus policies, shutdowns and re-opening, as well as by consumers shifting away from services.”

The deputy governor said the stimulus delivered simultaneously by countries through government support programs and lower interest rates had spillover effects globally and contributed to supply chain bottlenecks.

“It’s likely a somewhat faster global (stimulus) withdrawal process could have made all countries better off,” he said.

Click to play video: 'Rising cost of food affecting the way Canadians shop' Rising cost of food affecting the way Canadians shop
Rising cost of food affecting the way Canadians shop

At the same time, Beaudry said the stimulus measures contributed to a faster-than-expected bounceback for the economy, with labour markets recovering six months sooner than after the global financial crisis.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“Fiscal policy measures clearly prevented a worse outcome.”

Moving forward, Beaudry said the Bank of Canada is focused on clear communications with the public on its policy decisions to ensure Canadians don’t expect high inflation to persist for long.

Central banks generally worry when people and businesses expect inflation to remain high because those expectations can feed into even higher prices.

Read more: What is ‘core inflation’? This key figure could gauge future interest rate hikes

Beaudry also addressed concerns raised by some that the central bank would need to engineer a substantial economic slowdown, or even a recession, to bring inflation down.

Beaudry said the Bank of Canada believes people set their inflation expectations partly based on past inflation and partly on communication of central banks about where monetary policy is headed.

Statistics Canada released its consumer price index report for August earlier on Tuesday, which showed inflation slowed to 7.0 per cent. Beaudry said while inflation is headed in the right direction, it’s still “too high.”

Click to play video: 'Canada’s affordability plan won’t contribute to rising inflation: Boissonnault' Canada’s affordability plan won’t contribute to rising inflation: Boissonnault
Canada’s affordability plan won’t contribute to rising inflation: Boissonnault

The deputy governor said the bank is leaning into effective communication with the public on monetary policy to help alleviate some of the heightened concern about inflation persisting.

Story continues below advertisement

“The bank is committed to keeping its communications during this difficult period clear, simple and focused on our inflation mandate,” he said, adding that the more effective the bank is with its communications, the more likely a recession can be avoided.

The deputy governor concluded by reiterating the bank’s commitment to bring inflation back to its two per cent target and thereby fulfilling its mandate.

“We will continue to take whatever actions are necessary to restore price stability for households and businesses.”

© 2022 The Canadian Press
COVID taginflation tagBank of Canada taginterest rate tagInflation Rate taginflation Canada tagfood inflation taginflation rate canada tagcovid supports tagcore inflation tagAugust inflation tagcovid stimulus taginflation 2022 canada tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers