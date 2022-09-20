Stabbing in Lindsay sends 1 to hospital with serious injuries: police

Send this page to someone via email

One person suffered serious injuries following a stabbing in Lindsay, Ont., early Tuesday.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 3:20 a.m., officers responded to a reported stabbing at a residence on Lindsay Street South.

Police say the suspect during the evening had attended the residence and confronted the victim multiple times, causing the victim to flee the residence.

The suspect reportedly located the victim nearby and then stabbed him multiple times, police said.

The victim was transported to Ross Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

“This appears to be a targeted incident and there is no risk to public safety,” police stated.

No information was provided on the suspect.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 705-324-5252 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-TIPS (8477) or online at khcrimestoppers.com.