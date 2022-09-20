Menu

Crime

3 youths charged in Fort Saskatchewan assault of teen

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted September 20, 2022 12:58 pm
RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
RCMP vehicle. File / Global News

Two 16-year-old youths and a 17-year-old youth have been charged with one count each of assault after an 18-year-old boy was attacked on Sept. 15.

One of the 16-year-old kids is also charged with failure to comply with a previous order, according to police.

The attack happened just before noon on Thursday near 101 Street and 97 Avenue in Fort Saskatchewan.

In a news release sent last week, RCMP said one witness stopped to help the victim, but the youths continued the attack, “then fled in a small red car.”

An updated release issued Tuesday said the victim is expected to make a full recovery.

RCMP continue to investigate the incident and ask any witnesses or anyone with any information to contact the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP at 780-997-7900. Anonymous tips can be called in to CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or made online.

