3 youths charged in Fort Saskatchewan assault of teen

Two 16-year-old youths and a 17-year-old youth have been charged with one count each of assault after an 18-year-old boy was attacked on Sept. 15.
One of the 16-year-old kids is also charged with failure to comply with a previous order, according to police.
The attack happened just before noon on Thursday near 101 Street and 97 Avenue in Fort Saskatchewan.
In a news release sent last week, RCMP said one witness stopped to help the victim, but the youths continued the attack, “then fled in a small red car.”
An updated release issued Tuesday said the victim is expected to make a full recovery.
RCMP continue to investigate the incident and ask any witnesses or anyone with any information to contact the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP at 780-997-7900. Anonymous tips can be called in to CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or made online.
