Man in his 40s stabbed at Scarborough apartment building

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man in his 40s has critical injuries after he was stabbed in an apartment building in Scarborough.

Emergency crews were called to the residential high rise in the Markham Road and Eglinton Avenue area at around 5 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, police said a man was found with a stab wound.

He was taken to hospital via paramedics with life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on suspects or the circumstances on what led to the stabbing.

STABBING:

Markham Rd + Eglinton Av East area,

*4:59am*

– At an apt building

– Police are on scene investigating

– Man in his 40s located with stab wound

– He has been transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries @TorontoMedics#GO1829728

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 20, 2022

Advertisement