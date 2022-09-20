Menu

Comments

Crime

Man in his 40s stabbed at Scarborough apartment building

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 20, 2022 7:30 am
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. ROY

Toronto police say a man in his 40s has critical injuries after he was stabbed in an apartment building in Scarborough.

Emergency crews were called to the residential high rise in the Markham Road and Eglinton Avenue area at around 5 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, police said a man was found with a stab wound.

He was taken to hospital via paramedics with life-threatening injuries.

Trending Stories

There is no word on suspects or the circumstances on what led to the stabbing.

