Politics

Kelowna, B.C. civic election candidates speak out over vandalized signs

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted September 20, 2022 12:38 am
Click to play video: 'Civic election candidates in Kelowna are frustrated after vandals target election signs' Civic election candidates in Kelowna are frustrated after vandals target election signs
WATCH: With just a little under a month to go before Kelowna residents head to the polls for the upcoming civic election, some candidates are speaking out after a number of election signs were vandalized throughout the city. Jayden Wasney has the details.

Two Kelowna, B.C., civic election candidates are speaking out after it was reported that campaign signs in the city were being severely damaged.

Mayoral candidate Tom Dyas’ team sent photos to Global News that showed vandalized signs belonging to council candidates Mohini Singh, Anthony Shephard, Susan Ames, Davis Kyle, and several others.

“The screws have been removed on them, and they’ve been kind of dismantled, more so than somebody just cracking them or breaking the actual signs,” explained mayoral candidate, Tom Dyas.

Read more: Campaign signs found damaged, Kelowna mayoral candidate says

Dyas says he and his campaign team spent hours driving around Kelowna, fixing signs of all candidates that had been damaged. He says he also received a report of a suspicious vehicle seen damaging election signs.

“One situation, there’s a sign outside someone’s house, a large sign and a truck pulled up and put a yellow flashing light on top of it, and then they started to dismantle the sign also so that’s a little different than a sign just being knocked over,” said Dyas.

One Kelowna city councillor who’s seeking re-election says while this is something that isn’t uncommon when election time approaches, it directly impacts the candidates.

Read more: B.C. municipal election 2022: Kelowna results

“It is so wrong,” expressed councillor Mohini Singh.

“These signs are so expensive. In fact, my signs — I’ve had a whole bunch of new signs printed this year, and its taken up my entire budget.”

Singh says she is concerned about the dismantled signs having an impact on the election itself.

Read more: Kelowna, B.C. rental costs rise again, becomes fifth most expensive Canadian city for renters

“If say my signs are damaged and are not visible, then to people I’m not top of mind,” said Singh.

“So by damaging someone’s signs, you actually take away their chances at the polls because people don’t see their signs.”

Global News reached out to the Kelowna RCMP for comment, but have not received a response.

 

