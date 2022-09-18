Campaign signs found damaged, Kelowna mayoral candidate says

Send this page to someone via email

A Kelowna mayoral candidate says some of his campaign signs, along with several signs belonging to other candidates, have been damaged.

“I know we get these stories every election but on a personal note, I’ve never seen so many signs damaged. This year appears to be far worse than the previous federal and provincial elections,” said Tom Dyas in a release.

“A reminder to the public that this is illegal.”

Municipal elections can see far more signs than other elections due to the number of people running.

Forty-six candidates are running in the 2022 Kelowna municipal election, including five mayoral candidates, 32 councilor candidates and nine school trustee candidates.

Photos taken by Dyas’ team show downed signs belonging to councilor candidates Mohini Singh, Anthony Shephard, Susan Ames, Davis Kyle, and several others.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen A destroyed campaign sign for councilor candidates Mohini Singh and Anthony Shephard. Tom Dyas / Submitted

View image in full screen A destroyed campaign sign for Kelowna Mayoral candidate Tom Dyas. Tom Dyas / Submitted

“Our election signs are paid for using donations and put up by volunteers, who are dedicating time out of their busy schedules to put up signs around town to raise awareness for my campaign,” said Dyas.

“We continue to receive numerous reports of our signs being damaged, as well as the signs of numerous Council candidates.”

Story continues below advertisement

Dyas says he has received reports describing three men stopping at various sign locations around Kelowna.

“(They) are stopping at election signs, putting a yellow intermittent flashing light on top of their vehicle, and then proceeding to damage signs and leaving them on the ground,” said Dyas.

“Attempting to resemble our hardworking bylaw officials and damaging signs is illegal.”

Global News has reached out to Kelowna RCMP for more information.

3:43 “Destroying the democratic process”: says Okanagan candidate, who had his election signs vandalized. “Destroying the democratic process”: says Okanagan candidate, who had his election signs vandalized – Oct 7, 2019