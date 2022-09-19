Saskatchewan ICE unit charges man with luring a child

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit said it charged a Regina man with luring a child and breach of undertaking.

Police said a search warrant was executed at the man’s residence on Friday, and his electronic devices are being examined.

Officers said the man allegedly posted signs in the Regina area offering to trade hockey and Pokemon cards.

Police said the victim in this case responded to one of the accused man’s ads.

ICE believes there may be additional victims, and encourages them to contact their local police service.

Story continues below advertisement

“Police are also cautioning the public to be vigilant when responding to advertisements. Parents are asked to discuss safety precautions with their children,” read the release from police.

Officers said 44-year-old Jared Babey was held in custody, and made his first court appearance Monday morning.