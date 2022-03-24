Menu

Crime

19-year-old Saskatoon man charged with child pornography, luring a child

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted March 24, 2022 3:50 pm
Saskatchewan internet child exploitation (ICE) unit charges 35-year-old man after executing a search warrant. View image in full screen
The man, who has not been named by police, is facing charges of child pornography, luring a child and extortion. . Saskatchewan ICE / supplied

A 19-year-old Saskatoon man was arrested on Wednesday following a Saskatchewan internet child exploitation (ICE) unit investigation.

Read more: Saskatchewan’s ICE unit handles record number of cases in 2021

A media release said the ICE investigation was related to luring and possession of child pornography through a popular online social media application.

The release said members of the ICE unit executed a search warrant at a Saskatoon home on Wednesday that was identified as the location where the offences were allegedly occurring.

The man, who has not been named by police, is facing charges of possession of child pornography, luring a child and extortion.

Read more: North Battleford teen charged with child pornography

He was released from the Saskatoon provincial court on numerous conditions on Thursday, according to police.

Saskatchewan News tagSaskatoon News tagChild Pornography tagExtortion tagLuring tagSaskatchewan ICE Unit tagSaskatchewan ICE tagLuring a child tag

