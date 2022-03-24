19-year-old Saskatoon man charged with child pornography, luring a child

Send this page to someone via email

A 19-year-old Saskatoon man was arrested on Wednesday following a Saskatchewan internet child exploitation (ICE) unit investigation.

A media release said the ICE investigation was related to luring and possession of child pornography through a popular online social media application.

The release said members of the ICE unit executed a search warrant at a Saskatoon home on Wednesday that was identified as the location where the offences were allegedly occurring.

The man, who has not been named by police, is facing charges of possession of child pornography, luring a child and extortion.

He was released from the Saskatoon provincial court on numerous conditions on Thursday, according to police.