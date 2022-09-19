Boy critically injured in fight collapses after returning home from school: South Simcoe police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 13-year-old boy who was injured in a “physical altercation” and subsequently collapsed after returning home from school last week is in critical condition, South Simcoe Police say.

Police said in a news release Monday that a charge has been laid against a teen in connection with the incident.

The release said that on Wednesday at around 8:20 p.m., police were called regarding a 13-year-old boy who had been taken to hospital after he collapsed shortly after arriving home from school.

The victim remains in hospital in critical condition, police said.

A criminal investigation determined the boy had been injured in an altercation and as a result, a 13-year-old boy from Bradford has been charged with aggravated assault, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

He was released into the custody of his parents pending a future court date. He can’t be named due to provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, police noted.

Police said they’ve learned that a video of the fight is circulating online and asked anyone who has the video to submit it to Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Anyone with information can also contact Det. Const. Andrew Smith at 905-775-3311 ext. 1043.

2:34 Tributes continue to pour in for fallen Toronto police officer Tributes continue to pour in for fallen Toronto police officer