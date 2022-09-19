Pedestrian taken to hospital with probable head injury in Toronto: police

A man has been taken to hospital after he was struck by a car in Toronto, police say.
In a tweet, Toronto police said they responded to reports someone had been struck by a driver in the Bayview Avenue and Armistice Drive area on Monday afternoon.
The driver remained on scene, police said.
Read more: Woman in her 60s seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Toronto
Read More
Police initially said a man was in serious condition, but updated the assessment to non-life-threatening injuries.
Trending Stories
Paramedics told Global News they transported someone to hospital with a probable head injury.
Bayview Avenue was closed at Blythwood Road after the collision, police said.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments