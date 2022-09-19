Pedestrian taken to hospital with probable head injury in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been taken to hospital after he was struck by a car in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they responded to reports someone had been struck by a driver in the Bayview Avenue and Armistice Drive area on Monday afternoon.

The driver remained on scene, police said.

Police initially said a man was in serious condition, but updated the assessment to non-life-threatening injuries.

Paramedics told Global News they transported someone to hospital with a probable head injury.

Bayview Avenue was closed at Blythwood Road after the collision, police said.

COLLISION: (UPDATE)

Bayview Ave & Armistice Dr

– police o/s

– officers advised injuries to the pedestrian are non-life threatening

– @TrafficServices investigating

ROAD CLOSURES: S/B Bayview at Lawrence Ave E closed

– @TTCnotices advised

– expect delays#GO1826225

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 19, 2022