Traffic

Pedestrian taken to hospital with probable head injury in Toronto: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 19, 2022 4:54 pm
Toronto Police Service cruisers are seen in this file image. View image in full screen
Toronto Police Service cruisers are seen in this file image. Global News

A man has been taken to hospital after he was struck by a car in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they responded to reports someone had been struck by a driver in the Bayview Avenue and Armistice Drive area on Monday afternoon.

The driver remained on scene, police said.

Woman in her 60s seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Toronto

Police initially said a man was in serious condition, but updated the assessment to non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Stories

Paramedics told Global News they transported someone to hospital with a probable head injury.

Bayview Avenue was closed at Blythwood Road after the collision, police said.

