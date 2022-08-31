Menu

Traffic

Woman in her 60s seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 31, 2022 1:21 pm
The rear of a Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The rear of a Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

Toronto police say a woman has been taken to a trauma centre in serious condition after she was hit by a vehicle on Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to Gilbert Avenue and Rogers Road at around 11:54 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian-involved collision.

Paramedics told Global News they transported a woman in her 60s with serious injuries to hospital.

Police said they believe the car involved in the collision is an SUV and that the driver did remain at the scene.

Rogers Road is closed at Gilbert Avenue, police said.

