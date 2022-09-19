Residents look for apology from Regina councillor after filing complaint

Send this page to someone via email

Regina’s Ward 7 councillor Terina Shaw will not receive sanctions after an integrity commissioner’s investigation into Shaw’s treatment of fellow councillors.

The commissioner requested Shaw receive training on how to communicate effectively, in a respectful manner, but council ended up voting 6-2 in favour of no sanctions.

“I suffer from a mental illness,” said Shaw, adding that she had a severe brain injury, and deals with ADD.

“Transparency is key. And now people know everything.”

Mayor Sandra Masters was one of the two votes who sided with the commissioner.

“There is a certain sense of responsibility and privilege to be on the floor of council speaking, to be an elected official, and I believe we should all be continuously learning,” said Masters.

A separate integrity commissioner investigation commenced regarding multiple comments Shaw had made towards the Indigenous community.

Shaw claimed the report that was filed against her by Florence Stratton and Susan Deranger was unfounded.

“Councillor Shaw indicated that the integrity commissioner ruled that our complaint was unfounded. That is simply not the case, she ruled that our complaint was, ‘Beyond the jurisdiction of the integrity commissioner,'” said Stratton.

Stratton and Deranger’s complaint was filed with endorsement from 49 public signatures earlier this year.

“It was people from all walks of life, all ethnicities that signed that. So there’s an awareness now. And it’s 2022, and there’s no space for this nonsense,” said Deranger.

“I take her claim to have a disability seriously, and understand that it may cause her to speak inappropriately at times, however, disabilities do not cause anybody to make racist statements,” said Stratton.

After the decision by the integrity commissioner, Stratton and Deranger said they met with Masters and were promised a public apology from Shaw, which they say they’re still waiting for.

