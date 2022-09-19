Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nova Scotia to hold memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted September 19, 2022 9:52 am
Click to play video: 'Royal Family escort Queen Elizabeth’s coffin in funeral procession to Westminster Abbey' Royal Family escort Queen Elizabeth’s coffin in funeral procession to Westminster Abbey
Members of the Royal Family, including King Charles III, Princes William and Harry, and Princess Anne, marched behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday in London as a procession took it from Westminster Hall where it had laid in state to Westminster Abbey.

Monday marked the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II.

The 96-year-old British monarch sat on the throne for 70 years, and died on Sept. 8 in her beloved Scottish residence, Balmoral Castle, alongside members of her family.

On Monday afternoon, Nova Scotia will get a chance to say farewell.

Read more: Canada marks queen’s state funeral with federal holiday. What’s closed across provinces.

A multi-faith memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II is being held at the Cathedral Church of All Saints in downtown Halifax.

“Lt.-Gov. Arthur J. LeBlanc will give a eulogy and Premier Tim Houston will deliver a tribute to Her late Majesty,” the province said.

Trending Stories

There will also be a 21-gun salute from Citadel Hill by the Royal Canadian Artillery.

Story continues below advertisement

The event will be livestreamed at 2 p.m. on this page.

Read more: Queen Elizabeth funeral: World says goodbye to British monarch

Other events are happening in provinces across Canada and the world.

The official United Kingdom state funeral kicked off Monday morning in London and Windsor, when the doors of 900-year-old Westminster Hall were closed to mourners seeking to see the queen lie in state.

Canadians can watch the U.K. funeral live on the link below.

Watch: The funeral for Queen Elizabeth II

— with files from Aaron D’Andrea.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Queen Elizabeth II tagTim Houston tagqueen elizabeth death tagMemorial Service tagQueen Funeral tagstate funeral tagNova Scotia queen funeral tagNova Scotia queen service tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers