Nova Scotia to hold memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II

Monday marked the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II.

The 96-year-old British monarch sat on the throne for 70 years, and died on Sept. 8 in her beloved Scottish residence, Balmoral Castle, alongside members of her family.

On Monday afternoon, Nova Scotia will get a chance to say farewell.

A multi-faith memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II is being held at the Cathedral Church of All Saints in downtown Halifax.

“Lt.-Gov. Arthur J. LeBlanc will give a eulogy and Premier Tim Houston will deliver a tribute to Her late Majesty,” the province said.

There will also be a 21-gun salute from Citadel Hill by the Royal Canadian Artillery.

Other events are happening in provinces across Canada and the world.

The official United Kingdom state funeral kicked off Monday morning in London and Windsor, when the doors of 900-year-old Westminster Hall were closed to mourners seeking to see the queen lie in state.

— with files from Aaron D’Andrea.