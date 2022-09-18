Menu

Entertainment

Post Malone apologizes to fans after on-stage accident at St. Louis concert

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted September 18, 2022 7:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Post Malone’s manager Dre London shares videos from inside jet making emergency landing' Post Malone’s manager Dre London shares videos from inside jet making emergency landing
Rapper Post Malone's manager Dre London has shared videos from inside the private jet that was forced to make an emergency landing on Tuesday – Aug 22, 2018

Post Malone apologized to his St. Louis fans Sunday for an on-stage accident that sent him to the hospital and shortened his set the night before at the Enterprise Center.

In the middle of a song Saturday, Malone fell into a hole on stage that moments before was opened to lower an instrument into.

In a video message posted on Twitter on Sunday, he said the fall, “Got me pretty good.” He said he’d just gotten back from the hospital, where he was prescribed pain medication.

“I just want to apologize to everyone in St. Louis,” Malone said. “Next time I’m around this way we’re going to do a two-hour show for you, so we can make up for the couple missed songs.”

There should be no implications for the rest of the tour, which continues Sunday night in Columbus, Ohio.

