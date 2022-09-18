Toronto police seek male suspect after ‘unprovoked assault’ on woman

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Toronto are searching for a man who allegedly assaulted a woman in an “unprovoked” attack.

Toronto police said a 29-year-old woman was walking in the area of Yonge Street and Bloor Street at around 9 a.m. on Sept. 13 when a man walked towards her.

Police said the man then assaulted the woman “completely unprovoked” and left.

The suspect was described as between 20 and 30 years old with a beard. He was wearing a blue and white baseball cap, headphones and a necklack with a cross, police said.

The word “Rebook” was written on his tshirt. He wore light jeans and a dark camo-coloured backpack.

Police said he was holding a dark phone.