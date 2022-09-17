Toronto shooting sends man to hospital on Friday night: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man is in hospital after a shooting in Toronto on Friday night, police say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said several people called to report gunshots in the Kingston Road and Rockwood Drive area.

Officers arrived at the location to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound with injuries that appeared serious, police said.

He was attended to by Toronto paramedics, who took him to hospital. Paramedics told Global News the man had minor injuries.

Roads were closed in the area following the shooting.

SHOOTING: (UPDATE)

Kingston Rd & Rockwood Dr

– police o/s

– confirmed shooting

– officers located a male victim w/ a gunshot wound, injuries appear serious

– officers located several casings

– @TorontoMedics o/s

– ongoing investigation

– road closures in the area#GO1807733

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 17, 2022

