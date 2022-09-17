Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto shooting sends man to hospital on Friday night: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 17, 2022 9:55 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News

A man is in hospital after a shooting in Toronto on Friday night, police say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said several people called to report gunshots in the Kingston Road and Rockwood Drive area.

Officers arrived at the location to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound with injuries that appeared serious, police said.

Read more: Woman’s body pulled from water near Etobicoke’s Marie Curtis Park: police

He was attended to by Toronto paramedics, who took him to hospital. Paramedics told Global News the man had minor injuries.

Trending Stories

Roads were closed in the area following the shooting.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagToronto shooting tagTPS tagToronto Paramedics tagkingston road tagkingston road rockwood drive shooting tagRockwood Drive tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers