Terry Fox Run Barrie returns to Centennial Park this weekend

After two years of pandemic cancellations, Terry Fox Run organizers in Barrie, Ont., say people are excited to see the run return to the downtown core, with over 800 participants expected.

The 42 Annual Terry Fox Run Barrie is this Sunday, Sept. 18, at Centennial Park along the lakeshore.

Registration opens at 8 a.m., with the run starting at 9 a.m.

The chair of the organizing committee says 800 to 1,000 people are expected to participate this year.

“People just want to be together for this. I think they feel like it’s a true celebration when they can do it together,” said Marilyn Nigro, chair of the committee.

“We’re so fortunate to have the RVH Cancer Care Program here, and I think that just brings even more awareness to cancer and the need to support it.”

So far, she says they have already raised $71,000 but adds they are hoping to raise $158,000 this year.

She notes that during the pandemic, despite not having an in-person run, they were still able to raise $101,000 in 2021.

If they can meet their goal this year, Nigrow says it will put them over the $3 million mark for total funds raised since the race started 42 years ago.

People wanting to participate can register as a team or an individual online or in person on Sunday morning.

She said all cancer survivors who want to participate and who have not already done so are asked to talk to organizers the morning of the race.

“If you are a cancer survivor, please come and identify yourself as such, and we’ll make sure that you’re at the start gate. When we say go, it’s just overwhelming to see all the survivors run through that gate,” Nigro said.

