Live Updates

WATCH LIVE: The funeral for Queen Elizabeth II

By Staff Global News
Posted September 19, 2022 5:00 am
Click to play video: ''
WATCH LIVE: Global News' network specials of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

Hundreds of thousands of people are bidding farewell to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday during the funeral for Britain’s longest-regaining monarch.

Elizabeth, who died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96, sat on the British throne for 70 years. Her son, King Charles III, is now head of state not only for the United Kingdom and Canada, but 13 other nations as well.

Read more: Queen Elizabeth funeral - World says goodbye to British monarch

Officials from around the world have descended on London for the funeral. They include U.S. President Joe Biden, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and several of his predecessors.

Trending Stories

International media is also in London, including Global News, which will cover the queen’s funeral and the subsequent ceremony in Ottawa.

Story continues below advertisement

Globalnews.ca will be live-streaming the network’s coverage of the funeral from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET, hosted by Global National’s Dawna Friesen, and the ceremony in Ottawa from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET, hosted by Global News’ Ottawa Bureau Chief Mercedes Stephenson.

You can watch the historic moment on our site and follow along with live coverage and analysis in the blog below.

