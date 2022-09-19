WATCH LIVE: The funeral for Queen Elizabeth II

Send this page to someone via email

Hundreds of thousands of people are bidding farewell to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday during the funeral for Britain’s longest-regaining monarch.

Elizabeth, who died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96, sat on the British throne for 70 years. Her son, King Charles III, is now head of state not only for the United Kingdom and Canada, but 13 other nations as well.

Officials from around the world have descended on London for the funeral. They include U.S. President Joe Biden, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and several of his predecessors.

International media is also in London, including Global News, which will cover the queen’s funeral and the subsequent ceremony in Ottawa.

