IN PHOTOS: U.K., world bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II in state funeral

The U.K. and the world said goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday in a state funeral service that drew leaders from around the globe.
The service began in Westminster Hall, where the queen had been lying in state since Wednesday, giving the public a chance to pay their respects in person.
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby gave the sermon on Monday.
“Few leaders receive the outpouring of love we have seen,” he said.
Two minutes of silence were observed across the United Kingdom, after which attendees sang the national anthem, God Save the King.
The queen’s family, including King Charles III, attended the service, as well as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau. Queen Elizabeth died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96 after 70 years on the throne, the kingdom’s longest-reigning monarch.
Following the service, the queen’s coffin was led out of the 900-year-old cathedral in a military procession that included 142 Royal Navy sailors, bagpipe players and members of Canada’s RCMP.
The queen’s coffin was draped with the Royal Standard flag as the Imperial State Crown with nearly 3,000 diamonds sat on top, as well as the sovereign’s orb and scepter. The coffin was placed in a hearse with wide windows so it could be visible to the thousands of mourners that lined the route to Windsor Castle, where the queen will be laid to rest next to her late husband, Prince Philip.
Prince William, his wife Kate, their children, including Prince George, as well as Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were in attendance. William was in full military attire while Harry wore a suit.
Some in Canada woke up early for the service’s 6 a.m. ET start time, sitting in British pubs and watching on TV.
