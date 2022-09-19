IN PHOTOS: U.K., world bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II in state funeral

Send this page to someone via email

The U.K. and the world said goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday in a state funeral service that drew leaders from around the globe.

The service began in Westminster Hall, where the queen had been lying in state since Wednesday, giving the public a chance to pay their respects in person.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby gave the sermon on Monday.

“Few leaders receive the outpouring of love we have seen,” he said.

View image in full screen King Charles III, Camilla, the Queen Consort, and other members of the Royal family follow behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign’s orb and sceptre, as it is carried out of Westminster Abbey after her state funeral, in London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor Castle alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Gareth Cattermole/Pool Photo via AP). Gareth Cattermole / Pool via The Associated Press

View image in full screen The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby gives a reading at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Abbey in central London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. (Ben Stansall/Pool via AP).

View image in full screen Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby speaking during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Gareth Fuller/Pool Photo via AP).

Two minutes of silence were observed across the United Kingdom, after which attendees sang the national anthem, God Save the King.

The queen’s family, including King Charles III, attended the service, as well as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau. Queen Elizabeth died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96 after 70 years on the throne, the kingdom’s longest-reigning monarch.

View image in full screen Britain’s King Charles III, left, Camilla, Queen Consort, Princess Anne, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Prince William, Prince George Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as they leave Westminster Abbey in central London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. (Ben Stansall/Pool via AP).

View image in full screen Britain’s King Charles III walks behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Abbey in central London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. (Ben Stansall/Pool via AP).

View image in full screen Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, at the Westminster Abbey, in London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP).

View image in full screen Foreign royals and dignitaries attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Gareth Fuller/Pool Photo via AP).

Following the service, the queen’s coffin was led out of the 900-year-old cathedral in a military procession that included 142 Royal Navy sailors, bagpipe players and members of Canada’s RCMP.

View image in full screen The coffin of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth is carried out of the Westminster Abbey on the day of her state funeral and burial, in London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. (Hannah Mckay/Pool Photo via AP).

View image in full screen Britain’s King Charles III and Prince William salute as they attend the state funeral and burial of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, in London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. (Hannah Mckay/Pool Photo via AP).

View image in full screen A general view of Mounties of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police along the Mall, during the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, in London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool Photo via AP). Chip Somodevilla/Pool Photo via AP

View image in full screen Members of the Royal Navy participate in the funeral procession of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Sept. 19, 2022. (Alkis Konstantinidis/Pool Photo via AP).

The queen’s coffin was draped with the Royal Standard flag as the Imperial State Crown with nearly 3,000 diamonds sat on top, as well as the sovereign’s orb and scepter. The coffin was placed in a hearse with wide windows so it could be visible to the thousands of mourners that lined the route to Windsor Castle, where the queen will be laid to rest next to her late husband, Prince Philip.

View image in full screen Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral cortege borne on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy travels along The Mall in London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool Photo via AP).

View image in full screen The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried past Horse Guards Avenue following her funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022. (Alkis Konstantinidis/Pool Photo via AP).

View image in full screen The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is transported through London following her state funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, Pool).

Prince William, his wife Kate, their children, including Prince George, as well as Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were in attendance. William was in full military attire while Harry wore a suit.

View image in full screen Prince William, Prince of Wales, left, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, follow the procession for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Jeff Spicer/Pool Photo via AP).

View image in full screen Prince George and Camilla, the Queen Consort, follow the State Gun Carriage carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, in the ceremonial procession following her state funeral at Westminster Abbey, London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. (Mike Egerton/Pool Photo via AP).

View image in full screen Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Samir Hussein / Wireimage via Getty Images

View image in full screen Kate, Princess of Wales, sits in a car following behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II being carried along The Mall in London, on its way to Windsor Castle, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, Pool).

View image in full screen Britain’s Prince Andrew attends the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. (Hannah Mckay/Pool Photo via AP).

Some in Canada woke up early for the service’s 6 a.m. ET start time, sitting in British pubs and watching on TV.

View image in full screen People watch the funeral of Queen Elizabeth on television screens at The Bishop and Belcher pub in Toronto on the morning of Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alex Lupul.

View image in full screen People watch the state funeral service of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II on giant screens, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 in London in Hyde Park. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly).

It is the U.K.’s first state funeral since the death of Winston Churchill in 1965. Canada is holding a federal holiday on Monday, though not all provinces have followed suit.

View image in full screen King Charles III salutes as he leaves Westminster Abbey following the state funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Abbey in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, Pool).

