OPP investigate after body discovered in Elora Gorge

An investigation is underway after a body was found in the Elora Gorge.
Wellington County OPP, Centre Wellington Fire and Rescue, and Guelph-Wellington Paramedics went to an area along the Irvine River near John Street Thursday around 2:40 p.m.
Investigators say the unidentified individual was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police and the office of the chief coroner are investigating.
