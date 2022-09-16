Menu

Crime

OPP investigate after body discovered in Elora Gorge

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted September 16, 2022 7:10 am
opp View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. OPP

An investigation is underway after a body was found in the Elora Gorge.

Wellington County OPP, Centre Wellington Fire and Rescue, and Guelph-Wellington Paramedics went to an area along the Irvine River near John Street Thursday around 2:40 p.m.

Guelph reduces single-use plastic items

Investigators say the unidentified individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police and the office of the chief coroner are investigating.

