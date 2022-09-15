Menu

Politics

Guelph, Ont. is getting ahead of the game in reducing single-use plastic items

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted September 15, 2022 5:23 pm
Plastic straws are pictured in Vancouver on Monday, June 4, 2018. More than two dozen plastic makers are asking the Federal Court to put an end to Ottawa's plan to ban several single-use plastic items including straws, cutlery and takeout containers. View image in full screen
Plastic straws are pictured in Vancouver on Monday, June 4, 2018. More than two dozen plastic makers are asking the Federal Court to put an end to Ottawa's plan to ban several single-use plastic items including straws, cutlery and takeout containers. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward

It will soon be the last straw for single-use plastic items in Guelph, Ont.

Council passed a bylaw on Wednesday that would align with federal regulations that was passed in June.

The bylaw would see the elimination of all plastic shopping bags and polystyrene foam containers starting on Jan. 1, 2023.

Read more: Guelph city council moves up start of single-use plastics ban

The manufacture and import of single-use plastic straws will take effect on Dec. 20 of this year and will no longer be for sale as of Dec. 20, 2023.

No plastic cutlery will be sold as of Dec. 20, 2023.

The motion passed by council would also direct staff in educating residents and business through this transition.

