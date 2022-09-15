Guelph, Ont. is getting ahead of the game in reducing single-use plastic items

It will soon be the last straw for single-use plastic items in Guelph, Ont.
Council passed a bylaw on Wednesday that would align with federal regulations that was passed in June.
The bylaw would see the elimination of all plastic shopping bags and polystyrene foam containers starting on Jan. 1, 2023.
The manufacture and import of single-use plastic straws will take effect on Dec. 20 of this year and will no longer be for sale as of Dec. 20, 2023.
No plastic cutlery will be sold as of Dec. 20, 2023.
The motion passed by council would also direct staff in educating residents and business through this transition.
