Halifax mall stabbing: Third adult charged with accessory in 16-year-old boy’s death

Halifax police have charged a third adult in the stabbing death of a 16-year-old boy at the Halifax Shopping Centre earlier this year.

Police say they charged a 44-year-old woman who allegedly provided false information to investigators and helped the accused avoid arrest.

The woman — who is the third adult in the case to face a charge of accessory to committing an indictable offence — is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court today.

Last month, a 14-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter for their involvement in the death of Ahmad Maher Al Marrach.

The 16-year-old was found badly injured in a parking garage next to the Halifax Shopping Centre on April 22, and he later died in hospital.

Two other teenage boys — ages 17 and 15 — are facing trials for second-degree murder.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2024.