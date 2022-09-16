Blue Jays host the Orioles to begin 3-game series

Send this page to someone via email

Baltimore Orioles (75-67, fourth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (81-63, second in the AL East)

Toronto; Friday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Jordan Lyles (0-0); Blue Jays: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Baltimore Orioles to start a three-game series.

Toronto has gone 41-31 at home and 81-63 overall. Blue Jays hitters are batting a collective .261, the second-best team batting average in MLB play.

The teams meet Friday for the 14th time this season. The Orioles lead the season series 7-6.

TOP PERFORMERS: George Springer has 19 doubles, three triples and 20 home runs for the Blue Jays. Bo Bichette is 19-for-42 with seven doubles, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Anthony Santander has 22 doubles, 27 home runs and 79 RBI for the Orioles. Ryan Mountcastle is 8-for-38 with two doubles, a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .271 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by one run

Orioles: 4-6, .224 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Alejandro Kirk: day-to-day (hip), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

Orioles: Rougned Odor: day-to-day (hand), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

