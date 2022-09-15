Menu

Traffic

Cyclist taken to hospital with leg injury after collision with vehicle in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted September 15, 2022 8:06 pm
The right side of a Toronto police vehicle is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The right side of a Toronto police vehicle is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

A cyclist has been taken to hospital after colliding with a vehicle in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, Toronto police said the collision occurred in the area of Danforth and Guest avenues.

Police said the cyclist — who was riding an e-bike — was taken to hospital with a leg injury.

Read more: Cyclist struck by vehicle in Toronto: police

Officers said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

