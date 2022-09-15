Cyclist taken to hospital with leg injury after collision with vehicle in Toronto: police

A cyclist has been taken to hospital after colliding with a vehicle in Toronto, police say.
In a tweet just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, Toronto police said the collision occurred in the area of Danforth and Guest avenues.
Police said the cyclist — who was riding an e-bike — was taken to hospital with a leg injury.
Officers said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
