Cyclist in critical condition, struck by vehicle in Toronto: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 3, 2022 1:14 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News

A cyclist has been rushed a trauma centre in critical condition after he was struck in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the Jarvis and Maitland streets area on Saturday after reports a cyclist had been struck.

Paramedics said they assessed a male cyclist in critical condition. He was rushed to a local trauma centre, paramedics told Global News.

Trending Stories

Police said an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

