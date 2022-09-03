Cyclist in critical condition, struck by vehicle in Toronto: police

A cyclist has been rushed a trauma centre in critical condition after he was struck in Toronto, police say.
In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the Jarvis and Maitland streets area on Saturday after reports a cyclist had been struck.
Paramedics said they assessed a male cyclist in critical condition. He was rushed to a local trauma centre, paramedics told Global News.
Police said an investigation into the incident is ongoing.
