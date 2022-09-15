Kingston, Ont.’s fall fair returns for 190th edition

Helpers, big and small, were busy with finishing touches for Kingston, Ont.’s, 190th fall fair Thursday morning as organizers prepare for what they’re predicting to be one of the biggest gatherings yet, with people coming for the midway rides, the outdoor shows and the livestock displays, too.

Yvonne Compton, president of the Kingston & District Agricultural Society, had this to say:

“Very happy to be back after a two-year absence due to the global pandemic,” Compton said.

“It’s been a pile of work this year, picking up the pieces and putting it all back together, but we have a fabulous crew and fabulous volunteers, board of directors, so everything is coming together.”

Among that crew is fairgrounds supervisor Clifford Garrett, who has been working at the fall fair for 15 years — always with the aim of providing a great time for all.

“That they came down here and had a good time, that’s important to me,” Garrett said. “They get to see the animals and enjoy the rides. You know, it means a lot. to see them leave and they’re smiling and saying goodbye and thank you…that touches you right here.”

Sonia Nuttall, the Holstein breeder from Seeley’s Bay added:

“All the fairs I’ve been to this year, the attendance has been incredible, because people are just glad to be back out again. I know we really missed it last year, not having shows to go to.”

She continued, saying, “We enjoy exhibiting the animals that we’ve bred. We’re proud of our program at home, it gets a little better every year. And also just the education of people who aren’t connected to the farm.”

Miss Kingston, Veronica Dean, was also in attendance for the weekend, and said she’s looking forward to sharing in the fun.

“It’s a very child-oriented event this year. There’s lots of rides, lots for little kids to do, and we really need that after COVID,” Dean said.

The Kingston fall fair is officially in full swing, and from monster trucks to fair food, there’s something for everyone, all weekend long.