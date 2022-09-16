Artists get ready for the annual Apsley Autumn Studio Tour

The Apsley Autumn Studio Tour is back, running Sept. 17 and 18 in Apsley, Ont.

Artist and tour founder, Molly Moldovan, said it is a chance to explore cottage country, while getting a behind the scenes look into area art studios.

“This year we have 12 different locations and 29 artists, there are a number of guest artists in each location,” Moldovan said.

“There are glass artists, both stained glass and blown glass. There are jewelers. We have three fibre artists this year.”

The tour started back in 1994. Moldovan, who works mainly in acrylic paint, said at first it was about giving her something to work toward. Now, she said, more than 400 people are expected to come through the studio over the course of the weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

“We want to engage with the public and talk about our work and this is a prime opportunity for people who have always wanted to ask questions about how work is made, why work is made and anything else about art in general,” she said.

No need to worry about getting lost. This year you can map your route on the Toureka! app. It allows you to see participating artists, browse photos and pick your must-see spots. The app then maps your route for you.

Our next stop is Tallan Creek Potter to visit owner, Cathy Pennaertz. She said she’s been a stop on the tour for 16 years now and enjoys seeing people enjoying the day — and her work.

She also said he likes hearing stories like this:

“People will say, ‘I thought of you this morning when I was drinking from your mug,’ and I think that is so nice,” said Pennaertz.

From paint to pottery to glass, it’s off to our next stop. Glass artist Brad Copping will be doing glass blowing demonstrations all weekend at ‘Studio F’ on the tour map, where five artists will be stationed for the weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

“The furnace, when it’s running, is about 2150 F,” said Copping, adding the studio tour is typically the unofficial start of the glass-blowing season. (He said they do cold glass work when its hot and fire up the hot shop during the cooler months).

Glass artist Susan Rankin will also be on location. She just finished shipping an installation to The Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale, Arizona. Now, she has similar sculptures on display for the studio tour.

“The columns are made from nature, for nature,” said Rankin. “They are great for any season, in the winter the snow sits each level.”

She added Vivienne Jones, a jeweler, Dave Smith, a painter, and Rusty Girl, a metal sculptor will also be on site.

For more information you can visit the Apsley Autumn Studio Tour website.