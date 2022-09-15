Driver sought in Vancouver hit-and-run on Clark Drive

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Vancouver police are looking for a suspect in a hit-and-run that sent one man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The victim, who police say is a middle-aged man, was crossing Clark Drive at Grant Street from west to east around 9 p.m. on Sept. 14.

Police said he was hit in the middle of the road by the driver of a black 2011 to 2015 Kia Optima, which then fled on Clark before police arrived.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he remains in the Intensive Care Unit.

0:42 Video captures aftermath of unprovoked stabbing on food delivery worker in Downtown Vancouver Video captures aftermath of unprovoked stabbing on food delivery worker in Downtown Vancouver

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call VPD’s Collision Investigation Unit at 604-717-3012.