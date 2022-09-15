Menu

Crime

Driver sought in Vancouver hit-and-run on Clark Drive

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 15, 2022 6:27 pm
Click to play video: 'Pedestrian hospitalized after hit and run in East Vancouver' Pedestrian hospitalized after hit and run in East Vancouver
A pedestrian is clinging to life following a hit and run at Clark Drive near Grant Street just before 9 p.m. Wednesday. Vancouver police have released few details other than they are looking for that black vehicle they say will be missing a side-view mirror.

Vancouver police are looking for a suspect in a hit-and-run that sent one man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The victim, who police say is a middle-aged man, was crossing Clark Drive at Grant Street from west to east around 9 p.m. on Sept. 14.

Police said he was hit in the middle of the road by the driver of a black 2011 to 2015 Kia Optima, which then fled on Clark before police arrived.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he remains in the Intensive Care Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call VPD’s Collision Investigation Unit at 604-717-3012.

 

