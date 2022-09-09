Menu

Crime

Man accused of attacking Chinatown security guard now wanted on B.C.-wide warrant

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 9, 2022 4:48 pm
Click to play video: 'Chinatown merchants donate nearly $9K to security guard assaulted in stranger attack' Chinatown merchants donate nearly $9K to security guard assaulted in stranger attack
The Vancouver Chinatown Merchants Association presented a cheque for nearly $9,000 to security guard Harold Johnson after he was beaten in a seemingly random attack while patrolling the neighbourhood – Aug 22, 2022

A B.C.-wide arrest warrant has now been issued for a man accused of attacking a longtime Chinatown security guard last month.

Kevin Aaron Hibbard, 44, is wanted B.C.-wide for assault after he failed to attend court Thursday in Vancouver.

Vancouver police first arrested Hibbard on Aug. 12 after 64-year-old Harold Johnson was assaulted while making his daily rounds near Columbia and Pender streets. He was charged with assault and released by the courts until his next court appearance, which was supposed to happen Thursday, police said.

Click to play video: 'Chinatown merchants fed up after beloved security guard attacked by stranger' Chinatown merchants fed up after beloved security guard attacked by stranger
Chinatown merchants fed up after beloved security guard attacked by stranger – Aug 15, 2022

Johnson has helped keep Chinatown safe for two decades.

Trending Stories
“It’s not an easy job to be a security guard in Chinatown, and he does it fearlessly every single day,” Tracy To of Forum Home Appliances told Global News in an emotional interview.

Johnson was attacked around 11 a.m. on Aug. 12 as he made his regular morning rounds at the Chinese Cultural Centre.

Vancouver police said the guard was taking pictures in a laneway when he was repeatedly punched by a stranger.

Merchants in Chinatown raised thousands for Johnson and his recovery and thousands more were raised via GoFundMe.

Anyone who sees Hibbard or knows his whereabouts is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at  1-800-222-8477.

— with files from Kristen Robinson

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
vancouver police Vancouver crime Chinatown crime Harold Johnson Kevin Aaron Hibbard Chinatown security guard Harold Johnson attacked Harold Johnson donation Kevin Aaron Hibbard warrant

