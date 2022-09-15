Ontario woman worries about elderly sister’s fate under new hospital and nursing home law

Send this page to someone via email

An Ontario woman says she is worried about where her sister will end up once she’s ready to leave hospital after the province passed legislation that allows discharged patients to be sent to nursing homes far away.

Ceciley White says her 81-year-old sister is in a hospital in Brockville, Ont., with a gallbladder problem.

She says she’s unsure what her sister’s fate will be when she’s ready to be discharged because she will likely need more help than her 83-year-old husband can provide.

The province said Wednesday that patients who have been discharged from hospital and are awaiting a spot in long-term care can be moved to nursing homes not of their choosing up to 70 kilometres away in southern Ontario, with charges of $400 per day if they refuse.

Story continues below advertisement

The policy will take effect Wednesday of next week, with hospitals required to charge patients who refuse starting Nov. 20.

White says sending her sister far afield would be terrible for her physical and mental health and she’s terrified her sister will end up alone and isolated.