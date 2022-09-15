Peterborough’s Fairhaven long-term care hires Nancy Rooney as new executive director

Send this page to someone via email

Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough, Ont., has hired Nancy Rooney as its next executive director.

Peterborough city Coun. Keith Riel, chairperson of the municipally-run LTC committee of management, made the announcement on Thursday morning. He said Rooney’s first day with the Dutton Road facility will be on Oct. 4.

Rooney replaces Lionel Towns who in May announced he was resigning after serving five years in the role. He say he would stay on until a replacement was found.

Riel describes Rooney an “experienced long-term care leader with a passion for excellence in seniors’ care.”

She is currently the senior administrator with Extendicare Canada Inc., helping oversee nine homes within the central east region and also ran the 192-bed Extendicare Rouge Valley LTC in Scarborough. She has also held other roles as an administrator, assistant regional director, retirement home manager, program manager.

Story continues below advertisement

“Nancy is highly motivated and adaptable; which is key to her success in this ever-changing health care environment,” Riel said. “She is a zealous leader who has successfully led numerous key strategic initiatives in resident safety, quality outcomes, staff engagement etc.”

Rooney is Ontario Association of Non-profit Homes and Services for Seniors (OANHSS) administrator certified, human resources trained, has a diploma in Activation and is an active member of the College of Nurses.

“She is excited to be joining the organization and is looking forward to contributing to the continuum of excellence at Fairhaven,” Riel said.

More to come.