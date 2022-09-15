Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia’s Frank magazine, a mix of news, satire and humour, ceases publication

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 15, 2022 11:05 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: September 15' Global News Morning Halifax: September 15
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global Halifax.

The Halifax-based satirical magazine Frank has announced its demise after more than three decades of publication.

A notice on the publication’s website says the publishers “regret to announce the death of Frank Magazine Atlantic … which occurred on September 14, 2022.”

A photo montage depicting the cartoon figure who appeared on the magazine’s masthead, lying in a coffin with his eyes closed, accompanies the announcement.

A photo depicting the cartoon figure who appeared on the magazine’s masthead lying in a coffin accompanied the announcement of the magazine ceasing publication.
A photo depicting the cartoon figure who appeared on the magazine’s masthead lying in a coffin accompanied the announcement of the magazine ceasing publication. Frank Magazine

The website says the publication, which is distinct from the Ottawa-based magazine of the same name, had operated for 35 years.

It was widely sold at supermarket checkouts and was available online for a subscription fee, and the announcement says subscribers will be reimbursed.

The editor of the publication, Andrew Douglas, was not immediately available for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
