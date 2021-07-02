Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nova Scotia mass killing: investigation launched into release of 911 recordings

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 2, 2021 10:43 am
Newly released court documents say witnesses told the RCMP the man who carried out the mass shooting in Nova Scotia allegedly smuggled drugs and guns from Maine for years and had hiding spaces in several of his residences. A fire-destroyed property registered to Gabriel Wortman at 200 Portapique Beach Road is seen in Portapique, N.S., Friday, May 8, 2020. View image in full screen
Newly released court documents say witnesses told the RCMP the man who carried out the mass shooting in Nova Scotia allegedly smuggled drugs and guns from Maine for years and had hiding spaces in several of his residences. A fire-destroyed property registered to Gabriel Wortman at 200 Portapique Beach Road is seen in Portapique, N.S., Friday, May 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

The Nova Scotia RCMP have called in the Ontario Provincial Police to investigate the unauthorized release of 911 calls recorded the night a lone gunman started a killing rampage that led to the deaths of 22 people.

Audio recordings of such calls are normally kept from public disclosure to ensure the privacy of the callers.

The Mounties announced June 2 there would be an investigation after the Halifax-based gossip and satire publication known as Frank Magazine posted a number of the recordings online.

READ MORE: Son of Nova Scotia shooting victims expresses ‘disgust’ over publication of 911 tapes

At the time, the RCMP said they had reached out to the victims’ families to inform them that an investigation would be started to determine the source of the leak.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier Friday, the Mounties issued a statement saying the OPP would conduct an independent criminal investigation.

The RCMP say it is important for Nova Scotians to have faith that their information will be protected when they call 911.

A federal-provincial public inquiry into the April 2020 mass killing is expected to begin hearings in October.

Click to play video: 'Magazine facing backlash from public, victims’ families after releasing leaked audio' Magazine facing backlash from public, victims’ families after releasing leaked audio
Magazine facing backlash from public, victims’ families after releasing leaked audio – Jun 4, 2021

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Nova Scotia tagHalifax tagNova Scotia RCMP tagMass Shooting tag911 calls tagfrank magazine tagNova Scotia mass killing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers