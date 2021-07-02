Nova Scotia mass killing: investigation launched into release of 911 recordings

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia RCMP have called in the Ontario Provincial Police to investigate the unauthorized release of 911 calls recorded the night a lone gunman started a killing rampage that led to the deaths of 22 people.

Audio recordings of such calls are normally kept from public disclosure to ensure the privacy of the callers.

The Mounties announced June 2 there would be an investigation after the Halifax-based gossip and satire publication known as Frank Magazine posted a number of the recordings online.

At the time, the RCMP said they had reached out to the victims’ families to inform them that an investigation would be started to determine the source of the leak.

Earlier Friday, the Mounties issued a statement saying the OPP would conduct an independent criminal investigation.

The RCMP say it is important for Nova Scotians to have faith that their information will be protected when they call 911.

A federal-provincial public inquiry into the April 2020 mass killing is expected to begin hearings in October.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2021.