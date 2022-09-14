Kelowna Fire Department douses suspicious fire inside vacant Valleyview Road home

Send this page to someone via email

A suspicious fire inside a vacant Kelowna, B.C., home was quickly doused on Wednesday morning.

The Kelowna Fire Department says neighbours reported smoke coming from the front of the fourplex in Rutland around 11 a.m., with crews rushing to the scene along the 200 block of Valleyview Road.

The home was boarded up and security fencing had been installed. After accessing the property and breaching the front door, crews found a small fire in the middle of the living room on the top floor of one unit.

The fire was extinguished and the room was ventilated, though the floor was damaged.

The fire department says this is the second time there’s been a suspicious fire in the home since it’s been vacant.

In all, three fire engines and 17 firefighters responded.

