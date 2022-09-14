Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kelowna Fire Department douses suspicious fire inside vacant Valleyview Road home

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 14, 2022 8:58 pm
Neighbours reported smoke coming from the fourplex in Rutland around 11 a.m., with fire crews quickly arriving on scene. View image in full screen
Neighbours reported smoke coming from the fourplex in Rutland around 11 a.m., with fire crews quickly arriving on scene. Global News

A suspicious fire inside a vacant Kelowna, B.C., home was quickly doused on Wednesday morning.

The Kelowna Fire Department says neighbours reported smoke coming from the front of the fourplex in Rutland around 11 a.m., with crews rushing to the scene along the 200 block of Valleyview Road.

The home was boarded up and security fencing had been installed. After accessing the property and breaching the front door, crews found a small fire in the middle of the living room on the top floor of one unit.

Read more: Early morning fire inside Kelowna business deemed suspicious

The fire was extinguished and the room was ventilated, though the floor was damaged.

Trending Stories

The fire department says this is the second time there’s been a suspicious fire in the home since it’s been vacant.

Story continues below advertisement

In all, three fire engines and 17 firefighters responded.

Click to play video: 'Eviction hearing pushed to next year for notorious problem house' Eviction hearing pushed to next year for notorious problem house
Eviction hearing pushed to next year for notorious problem house – Sep 2, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kelowna tagOkanagan tagcentral okanagan tagSuspicious Fire tagKelowna Fire Department tagkelowna house fire tagSuspicious Kelowna Fire tagValleyview Road tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers