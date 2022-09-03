Early morning fire inside Kelowna business deemed suspicious

Send this page to someone via email

A fire inside a Kelowna business early Saturday has been deemed suspicious.

The Kelowna Fire Department said a commercial fire alarm went off around 4:30 a.m., along the 1900 block of Kirschner Road, and that flames could be seen inside the business when crews arrived.

Firefighters quickly knocked down, then extinguished the fire, which limited the damage.

Calling it suspicious, the fire department said no one was inside the business at the time and that an investigation is underway.

“The rest of the incident is being left in the hands of the RCMP,” fire investigator Jason Twamley told Global News.

In all, the fire department had 15 personnel on scene, along with three fire engines, a ladder truck and a rescue unit.

Twamley noted the fire department also attended a fire along the 200 block of Lougheed Road that was also quickly extinguished. That fire, in an industrial area, resulted in a broken window, but no internal damage to the building.

That fire is also being investigated.