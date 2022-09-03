Menu

Canada

Early morning fire inside Kelowna business deemed suspicious

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 3, 2022 4:59 pm
The Kelowna Fire Department said when crews first arrived on scene around 4:30 a.m., flames could be seen inside the business. View image in full screen
The Kelowna Fire Department said when crews first arrived on scene around 4:30 a.m., flames could be seen inside the business. Global News

A fire inside a Kelowna business early Saturday has been deemed suspicious.

The Kelowna Fire Department said a commercial fire alarm went off around 4:30 a.m., along the 1900 block of Kirschner Road, and that flames could be seen inside the business when crews arrived.

Firefighters quickly knocked down, then extinguished the fire, which limited the damage.

Read more: Kelowna youths with fireworks trigger blaze in Moraine Park, fire officials say

Calling it suspicious, the fire department said no one was inside the business at the time and that an investigation is underway.

“The rest of the incident is being left in the hands of the RCMP,” fire investigator Jason Twamley told Global News.

In all, the fire department had 15 personnel on scene, along with three fire engines, a ladder truck and a rescue unit.

Twamley noted the fire department also attended a fire along the 200 block of Lougheed Road that was also quickly extinguished. That fire, in an industrial area, resulted in a broken window, but no internal damage to the building.

That fire is also being investigated.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
