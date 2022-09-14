Opposition to mixed-use development project in Dollard-des-Ormeaux growing

Send this page to someone via email

Some Dollard-des-Ormeaux residents say they can’t wrap their heads around a plan to build up to 400 condo units at the site of a well-known strip mall on the corner of Brunswick and Davignon.

There is currently a proposal from Montreal real-estate developer, SSCALIA Properties Inc., to develop the mall.

The plans include one 12-storey building and two that are four storeys high which would house commercial units and 393 condos.

“This is going to add a lot of traffic,” said longtime Dollard resident, John Bakakis. “Number two, there’s no building that is 12 floors, or even 10 floors here. They are trying to squeeze in as much as they can.”

The residents say they aren’t completely against the idea of re-developing the mall, but want it to be smaller in scale.

They also say, they wish they had been consulted during the planning stages.

“Council is a representation of residents and currently it doesn’t seem like it,” said Nidhi Khandelwal, who lives next door to the proposed re-development. “We are not opposed to development, but it has to make sense, it has to add up for the residents.”

On Tuesday evening, the city invited residents to a council meeting for public consultations about the proposed project.

Sylvain Boulianne, the city’s director of urban planning and engineering, says he believes the city has been transparent about the plans and open to residents’ concerns.

“I think the city is really trying to give time for the people to give us their consideration and questions about this process,” said Boulianne.

The city says that as of next week, a public notice asking for the opening of a registry will be available on its website.

Residents who live within the zone and who are opposed to the project will be able to sign the notice.

If enough signatures are gathered, a registry will open in mid-October.

If enough people show their opposition, the city can decide to send the project to a referendum or axe it altogether.