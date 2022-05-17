Developer hopes to turn Dollard-des-Ormeaux strip mall into mixed-use building

Send this page to someone via email

Accès électronique in Dollard-des-Ormeaux has been in its current location for over 20 years.

The store has been a staple of the strip mall on the corner of Brunswick and Davignon.

But its days may be numbered.

The owner said that when it renewed its lease not too long ago, the landlord added a redevelopment with notice clause because of its intent to demolish the mall and rebuild.

“I’m in total disagreement,” said the store’s manager, Veronique St-Pierre. “Unfortunately, they’re taking away from local businesses serving the local community.”

A Dollard-des-Ormeaux city councillor said the city was presented with a proposal by Montreal real-estate developer, Devmont, to redevelop the lot.

And as the councillor of the district, Anastasia Assimakopoulos said she has some concerns about the plans.

“I’m concerned about how it would integrate into the current built environment,” she said. “How it shapes how our district is going to develop — the traffic, people’s houses and how they’re going to be impacted.”

Those who have seen the plans say three buildings are being proposed.

The project reportedly includes commercial units on the ground level and up to 400 residential units above.

They also say the proposal includes a green space and an underground parking lot for residents.

The developer would not share the plans with Global News but in a statement wrote it is “proposing a mixed-use project.

“[The project is] transit-oriented and based on sustainable development and design, that we believe will beautify and substantially improve the quality of life for residents of this neighbourhood in DDO. We are happy to invite all our neighbours to discover the project and discuss with our team at our open doors on May 24th and 25th.”

It added that it has already started discussions with some tenants who would like to stay in the building.

Among them is the owner of Kitchen 73, who said he’s excited about the opportunity to be part of the future project.

“[The developer] is putting up a beautiful project in an area that needs it — with the new REM that’s right close by,” said Carmen Anoia, Kitchen 73’s owner.

The developer said that invitations to the information sessions scheduled for May 24 and 25 have been sent by mail to residents who live near the lot.

Assimakopoulos said that after the developer’s information sessions, the city will hold a public consultation, where residents can express their opinions about the project.