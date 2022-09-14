Tiny feisty kitten now recovering at BC SPCA after being trapped under rubble for 2 days

Send this page to someone via email

A tiny kitten is getting another chance at life after surviving for two days trapped under some rubble.

The BC SPCA, who is now caring for the kitten, said a Good Samaritan heard the kitten crying near their property in Surrey.

Following the cries along the fence line, she came upon a pile of debris and saw the head of a small orange kitten.

“The neighbour tried to coax the kitten out with food and water, but had no luck,” Mark Vosper, regional manager of animal protection (Lower Mainland & Fraser Valley), BC SPCA, said in a release. “She then contacted us for assistance.”

A BC SPCA animal protection officer arrived and she could hear loud meowing coming from an area containing thick brambles, piles of wood with exposed nails, rocks and cement.

With the help of the neighbour and the property owner, the officer was able to clear away a section of the brambles and debris and reach the kitten.

As they got him out they realized he had become trapped under a large piece of cement and rock and was unable to free himself, according to the BC SPCA.

Vosper said the spirited orange tabby was extremely flea infested, underweight and very hungry and thirsty when they removed him from the debris. There has been no sighting of his mother or any siblings so he was brought to the BC SPCA in Abbotsford and is now being cared for in an SPCA foster home.

“After at least two days of being stuck under a pile of debris, this feisty little survivor is now resting happily with a full belly,” Vosper added.

View image in full screen Rubble the kitten is now recovering. BC SPCA

The kitten, now named Rubble, will be available for adoption once his stray hold has passed.