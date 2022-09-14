Vigil in Humboldt to show support for James Smith Cree Nation

Send this page to someone via email

Families who know all too well the feeling of loss in Saskatchewan are reaching out a supporting hand to those affected by the James Smith Cree Nation tragedy.

A vigil is being held in Humboldt on Wednesday evening, as members of the community and the 2017-18 Humboldt Broncos families look to pay their respects to the communities of James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon.

“We would like to express our gratitude to the First Responders and emergency personnel. To all those who will be assisting in the days ahead, thank you for your helping hands and hearts,” read a statement from the 2017-18 Humboldt Broncos families.

“We would like to call upon all Canadians who supported our HB families in 2018 to show the same level of compassion to our brothers and sisters from James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon.”

The vigil is being held at the Humboldt Urban Garden Sanctuary at 515 14 Ave. on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Carol Brons, mother of Broncos athletic therapist Dayna Brons, said having the world watching you grieve makes the process more difficult. She wanted to reach out to offer what support they could.

“My heart sank when I heard the words ‘mass casualties, code orange,’” Brons said.

“It was kind of like, how can this be happening again?”

— with Files From Nathaniel Dove