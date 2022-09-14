Menu

Traffic

Man sent to hospital after two-vehicle crash on King Road in Burlington, Ont.

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 14, 2022 12:49 pm
Man sent to hospital after two-vehicle crash on King Road in Burlington, Ont. - image View image in full screen
@HaltonPolice

A man was sent to hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Burlington, Ont., on Wednesday morning.

Halton Regional Police say the crash, involving a sedan and an SUV, happened around 7:30 a.m. at King Road and Cedar Avenue.

The incident closed King from Cedar to Greenwood Drive for hours amid an investigation before roads were reopened during the noon hour.

Police have not revealed any charges nor the severity of the man’s injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or surveillance video of the incident can reach out to Halton police.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Burlington tagHalton Regional Police tagMotor Vehicle Collision tagMVC tagTwo Vehicle Crash tagKing Road tagGreenwood Drive tagCedar Avenue tagtwo vehcile collision tag

