Man sent to hospital after two-vehicle crash on King Road in Burlington, Ont.

A man was sent to hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Burlington, Ont., on Wednesday morning.
Halton Regional Police say the crash, involving a sedan and an SUV, happened around 7:30 a.m. at King Road and Cedar Avenue.
The incident closed King from Cedar to Greenwood Drive for hours amid an investigation before roads were reopened during the noon hour.
Police have not revealed any charges nor the severity of the man’s injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information or surveillance video of the incident can reach out to Halton police.
