Canada

Some Manitoba post-secondary schools to close on Monday to honour the Queen

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted September 14, 2022 11:50 am
A view of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Daniel Leal/Pool Photo via AP.

A couple of post-secondary schools in Manitoba have said they will close on Monday, Sept. 19., for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Brandon University will be closed, no classes will be held, and no offices will be open. Campus buildings will be locked and only accessible with student and employee access cards.

Brandon University students whose research, practicum placements, or other scheduled learning activities may require their presence on Monday, have been told to reach out to their instructors or deans.

Food Services will continue for those in Residence, and the Healthy Living Centre will be open during regular business hours.

“Brandon University shared important ties with the queen, including two of the most significant expansions in our history, and we send our deepest condolences to the entire Royal Family,” said David Docherty, president of Brandon University.

The queen made two visits to the BU campus, in 1970 and in 1984. Her first visit drew a crowd of more than 1,000 to campus, according to the university.

She laid the cornerstone for the construction of the James R. Brodie Science Centre.

Read more: Manitoba to recognize Sept. 19 as a day of mourning to honour Queen Elizabeth II

In 1984, the queen returned to campus and participated in the official opening of the new music building.

The building, which houses the BU School of Music, was named the Queen Elizabeth II Music Building in her honour.

Additionally, the University of Manitoba will also be closed to recognize the national holiday.

Classes will be cancelled for the day and may be rescheduled on a case-by-case basis. For staff, the day will be a one-time statutory holiday.

University buildings and services, including libraries, will also be closed and will reopen the next day.

Remembering Queen Elizabeth II
