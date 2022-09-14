‘Totally unexpected’: Brampton city council hopeful says he was attacked near his home

Send this page to someone via email

A man running for Brampton, Ont., city councillor who was allegedly assaulted in his neighbourhood on Tuesday says he will not drop out of the race.

Raman Vasudev told reporters at a press conference on Wednesday that he was collecting his mail at around 5:15 a.m. on Tuesday because he was waiting for an “urgent letter.”

Vasudev said he was at his mailbox when he was approached by two unknown men.

“I don’t know what was their plan, and they tried to come close to me,” he explained. “The moment they (came) close to me I said ‘what do you want from me?'”

He said that’s when the men began hitting him in the mouth and on the back.

Vasudev said he began running towards his home.

“They didn’t follow me, they just ran away at that time,” he said, adding that he woke up his son and wife who were both sleeping.

Vasudev said the attack was “totally unexpected,” adding that he didn’t even have his cell phone with him.

Asked by a reporter whether he thinks the attack was “politically motivated,” Vasudev said he’s not sure.

“It’s not my routine, normally I go for a walk at around 5:30 in that area for half an hour,” he said.

Vasudev said he called police to report what happened.

Peel Regional Police told Global News that officers received a call on Tuesday and took a report from the victim.

A press release said Vasudev is 66-years-old, and is a grandfather of two. He has a masters degree in science.

“The local businessman has been a resident in Brampton for the past 17 years,” the release read.

Vasudev is running for regional councillor in Wards three and four.

Vasudev was joined by other candidates running for Brampton city council at Wednesday’s press conference.

Cindy-Ann Williams — who is running in wards seven and eight — told reporters that she “stands in solidarity with Raman.”

“Again, Raman should never have had this happen to him,” she said. “We’ve seen a lot of crime in Brampton and we want to make sure that everybody understands that we will not tolerate any violence against anyone in Brampton – whether you are a candidate or a resident.”

She said residents “need to feel safe” in their city.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown was also present. He called the attack “horrifying.”

“I never want to hear about incidents where someone is attacked and faces violence, and I think this is quite unique that you see candidates running against each other, coming out together to say they denounce intimidation and violence like this.”

Brown said said he hopes Vasudev “gets well” soon, and that whoever is responsible “swiftly faces justice.”

“I hope that what happened, there was no untoward reasons,” he continued. “And I just hope that the weeks to come can be as peaceful as possible. Elections are vibrant, they’re passionate — it’s a debate of ideas, but a candidate should never face violence like Raman did.”

Vasudev said he thinks crime has been “worsening day by day” in the city.

“Of course the current administration is doing their best to control it,” he said. “But still I think lots more has to be done.”