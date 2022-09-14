Ottawa man facing charges in human trafficking investigation in Halton Region

Send this page to someone via email

An Ottawa man is facing multiple charges in a human trafficking investigation connected with the exploitation of a victim residing in Southern Ontario.

Investigators say the 25-year-old accused, who went by the name of “Snupe,” was arrested on Sunday at an Ottawa residence by local police and then turned over to Halton Regional Police.

Ottawa man arrested in relation to Human Trafficking Investigation in Halton.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims. Accused, Alexander Clermont, also went by the name of "Snupe".

Details on the investigation… https://t.co/LDTobwuGx6 pic.twitter.com/V32VRcVz4e — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) September 14, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

The probe, which began in April, involves a victim regularly travelling across the Greater Toronto Area and it’s believed there are additional victims tied to the accused.

He’s facing eight charges in all, including procuring sex services and assault with a weapon and has been remanded in custody.