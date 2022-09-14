Menu

Crime

Ottawa man facing charges in human trafficking investigation in Halton Region

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 14, 2022 12:02 pm
An Ottawa man is facing multiple charges in a human trafficking investigation in Halton Region. View image in full screen
An Ottawa man is facing multiple charges in a human trafficking investigation in Halton Region. @HRPS

An Ottawa man is facing multiple charges in a human trafficking investigation connected with the exploitation of a victim residing in Southern Ontario.

Investigators say the 25-year-old accused, who went by the name of “Snupe,” was arrested on Sunday at an Ottawa residence by local police and then turned over to Halton Regional Police.

Story continues below advertisement

The probe, which began in April, involves a victim regularly travelling across the Greater Toronto Area and it’s believed there are additional victims tied to the accused.

Trending Stories

Read more: Vaughan man facing charges in ongoing human trafficking investigation in Halton Region

He’s facing eight charges in all, including procuring sex services and assault with a weapon and has been remanded in custody.

