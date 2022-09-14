Menu

Crime

Man found face down in ditch after West Kelowna road rage incident: RCMP

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted September 14, 2022 11:35 am
FILE. Police are looking for a driver involved in a road rage incident. View image in full screen
FILE. Police are looking for a driver involved in a road rage incident. File / Global News

A Tuesday morning road rage incident in West Kelowna ended with one man being beaten so badly that he was found by passersby lying face down in a ditch, police say.

West Kelowna RCMP officers are still looking for the other driver.

Police believe the incident started at around 7:30 a.m. on Highway 97 by Boucherie Road, though Mounties said the man was eventually found in the 1500 block of Byland Road.

According to the RCMP, a green Tacoma truck was followed by a black truck across the bridge into West Kelowna. Drivers of both vehicles were brake checking and shouting, among other things.

“The black truck followed the green truck onto Byland Road before cutting him off,” RCMP said in a media release.

“The driver exited his vehicle, opened the door of the other vehicle and immediately started punching the victim in the head.”

The victim was found face down in a ditch by Good Samaritans, who him until first responders arrived, police said.

The victim was later treated at Kelowna General Hospital for undetermined injuries.

The driver of the black truck, described as about six feet tall, in his 30s, and with a clean appearance, is now someone Mounties want to find.

Police are asking the driver of the black truck to come forward and provide details of what took place to the investigators.

West Kelowna RCMP are asking witnesses with dash camera recordings to contact police at 250-768-2880, referencing police file number 2022-58141 police.

 

