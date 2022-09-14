Driver killed in a head-on collision in Markham

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say a driver died following a head-on crash in Markham on Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to Major Mackenzie Drive East at around 6 a.m. for a serious collision.

Police said when officers arrived the driver of one of the two vehicles had been killed.

The area along Major Mackenzie Drive between Richard Person Drive to Warden Avenue is closed for the investigation, police said.

Police did not release any details about the victim or anyone else who was injured in the crash.