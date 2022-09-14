Menu

Traffic

Driver killed in a head-on collision in Markham

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 14, 2022 9:18 am
York Regional Police officer. View image in full screen
York Regional Police officer. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

York Regional Police say a driver died following a head-on crash in Markham on Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to Major Mackenzie Drive East at around 6 a.m. for a serious collision.

Police said when officers arrived the driver of one of the two vehicles had been killed.

Read more: 31-year-old motorcycle rider dead after crash with van in Markham

The area along Major Mackenzie Drive between Richard Person Drive to Warden Avenue is closed for the investigation, police said.

Police did not release any details about the victim or anyone else who was injured in the crash.

