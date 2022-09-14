Canadian Mattea Roach named to Tournament of Champions on ‘Jeopardy!’

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian Jeopardy! star Mattea Roach is set to return to television screens this fall for the Tournament of Champions.

The Nova Scotia-born won 23 consecutive games in the season that aired in the spring, ending with a total of US$560,983 in her pocket — or just over $720,000 in Canadian currency.

Roach also has both the fifth-longest streak in the show’s history and the fifth-highest winnings during regular-season play. When she lost her 24th game, on May 6, she lost by just $1.

Her whip-smart instincts and collection of blazers won the hearts of many.

She’s soon set to be back on the popular trivia contest show with fellow seeded champions Matt Amodio and Amy Schneider.

Another 18 champions will face off in the quarter-finals starting on Oct. 31, while the three seeded champions skip straight to the Jeopardy! semi-finals the following week.

Roach is the only Canadian listed in this Tournament of Champions season.

Mattea Roach, a 23-year-old Canadian contestant on the game show "Jeopardy!"

She’s originally from Halifax, but worked as an LSAT tutor in Toronto prior to her win. She told The Canadian Press in June she is planning on attending law school this year, and got her first acceptance while taping the show. At the time, Roach was still deciding where to enroll, but said she was going to work a bit less and enjoy her summer.

According to her Twitter, she also began hosting a podcast about Canadian politics.

Knock knock, who’s there? It’s me, hosting @backbenchcast – a podcast about Canadian politics ✨ https://t.co/Y7Nwopcrpw — Mattea Roach (@mattearoach) September 6, 2022

— With files from Alex Cooke and The Canadian Press.