Entertainment

Canadian Mattea Roach named to Tournament of Champions on ‘Jeopardy!’

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted September 14, 2022 8:52 am
Click to play video: '‘She’s wicked smart’: Family, friends revel in Mattea Roach’s historic ‘Jeopardy!’ run' ‘She’s wicked smart’: Family, friends revel in Mattea Roach’s historic ‘Jeopardy!’ run
Like that old saying goes, all good things come to an end. After 23 consecutive victories, Canadian Mattea Roach's winning streak on "Jeopardy!" is over. And as Ross Lord reports, her friends and family in Nova Scotia aren't surprised by her incredible achievements – May 6, 2022

Canadian Jeopardy! star Mattea Roach is set to return to television screens this fall for the Tournament of Champions.

The Nova Scotia-born won 23 consecutive games in the season that aired in the spring, ending with a total of US$560,983 in her pocket — or just over $720,000 in Canadian currency.

Roach also has both the fifth-longest streak in the show’s history and the fifth-highest winnings during regular-season play. When she lost her 24th game, on May 6, she lost by just $1.

Her whip-smart instincts and collection of blazers won the hearts of many.

Jeopardy! champ Mattea Roach reflects on win streak

She’s soon set to be back on the popular trivia contest show with fellow seeded champions Matt Amodio and Amy Schneider.

Another 18 champions will face off in the quarter-finals starting on Oct. 31, while the three seeded champions skip straight to the Jeopardy! semi-finals the following week.

Roach is the only Canadian listed in this Tournament of Champions season.

This image released by Sony Pictures Television shows Mattea Roach, a 23-year-old Canadian contestant on the game show “Jeopardy!” THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-HO, Sony Pictures Television, Tyler Golden View image in full screen
This image released by Sony Pictures Television shows Mattea Roach, a 23-year-old Canadian contestant on the game show “Jeopardy!” THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-HO, Sony Pictures Television, Tyler Golden.

She’s originally from Halifax, but worked as an LSAT tutor in Toronto prior to her win. She told The Canadian Press in June she is planning on attending law school this year, and got her first acceptance while taping the show. At the time, Roach was still deciding where to enroll, but said she was going to work a bit less and enjoy her summer.

According to her Twitter, she also began hosting a podcast about Canadian politics.

— With files from Alex Cooke and The Canadian Press.

