Pharmacies begin ordering bivalent COVID-19 doses while Albertans wait to book

Send this page to someone via email

Pharmacies in Alberta are now able to order bivalent COVID-19 vaccine doses. But Albertans are still in the dark on when they’ll be able to book those shots.

According to documents obtained by Global News, McKesson, a pharmacy distributor in Canada, told pharmacies they could start ordering doses of the Moderna Spikevax bivalent vaccine on Tuesday.

But the memo had a bolded, underlined clause in larger print.

“Please await official notification from the province on timing of when administration can start. Please do not vaccinate until this is confirmed,” the McKesson memo stated.

“Vaccine is being distributed to pharmacies in advance in order to ensure that sufficient amounts of vaccine can be stored within the province in preparation for the next phase of the immunization plan.”

Story continues below advertisement

On Wednesday, the Health ministry confirmed pharmacies in the province can begin ordering bivalent doses, with an announcement on appointments for the Omicron BA.1 subvariant-specific boosters “expected shortly.”

On Monday, the province said it was still reviewing the Sept. 1 approval by Health Canada and the National Advisory Committee on Immunization.

“No decisions have been made yet. Once a decision has been made, the specific details around timing and availability will be shared publicly,” an Alberta Health spokesperson emailed.

View image in full screen A memo sent to Alberta pharmacies from supplier McKesson announcing orders for doses of Moderna’s bivalent vaccine opened on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Global News

A frustrating wait

“It’s just so frustrating to know that they’re out there and we don’t have them,” Sarah Mackey with Vax Hunters Alberta said.

“People have been waiting for a booster. They’re a long way past their last one and we’re also now back at school. People are more exposed, you’ve got high risk family members. There’s so many reasons that people want these bivalent boosters. They want to be protected and they don’t even know when they’re going to be able to get access,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

Mackey questioned why the province doesn’t have a refined COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan, 20 months after initial vaccines were approved in December 2020.

“They should have a process in place for this where they say, ‘Okay, this is a limited quantity. So we’re going to go to version A where it’s the most high risk people first’ or, ‘Oh, we know that there are a lot of outbreaks happening in long-term care facilities. So we’re going to start there.’

“They’ve done this before. This is no longer winter of 2021 where we’re trying to figure out who needs to be the priority process,” Mackey said.

Benefits to bivalent

University of Alberta infectious disease professor Dr. Lynora Saxinger said the bivalent vaccine could provide a clearer path through the ongoing pandemic.

“There is a really strong reason to believe that the Omicron booster could help reduce infection more – because we’re not reducing infection as much with our vaccines now, we’re reducing disease more. So if we reduce infection more, we can reduce transmission more, and we can maintain a more normal level of functioning across the health-care system, across society.”

Story continues below advertisement

Saxinger said booster shots formulated from the original strain of COVID-19 still reduce the risk of severe outcomes, “which is pretty significant and important, especially if people are older, more frail, or have multiple medical conditions.”

“At the moment, people who had two doses really do have a disadvantage in terms of prevention of severe disease,” she said, noting the more time that’s elapsed since a vaccine dose, the less effective the immune response.

Slow roll out

Alberta is one of the last provinces to announce its rollout of the vaccine specially formulated to better address the Omicron variant that remains dominant in Canada.

Neighbouring Saskatchewan started booking bivalent doses on Monday for citizens 18 and older who are living in long-term care, personal care homes and other congregate living facilities.

On Sept. 6, British Columbia announced it was kicking off its fall COVID-19 booster campaign with the bivalent doses.

On Sept. 8, Quebec started rolling out bivalent doses for everyone 30 and older.

Ontario and Nunavut started booking and providing doses to their most-vulnerable populations: people 70 and older, long-term care residents and healthcare workers on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

The day after the federal approval for the Moderna-manufactured bivalent vaccine, Manitoba and the Northwest Territories said they would do a phased rollout of the Omicron-targeted vaccine.

Previously, the only COVID-19 vaccines available in Canada were monovalent — tailored solely to the original novel coronavirus.

In addition to defending against this earlier strain, the new shots from Moderna are designed to recognize specific mutations in the spike protein of the Omicron BA.1 subvariant.

2:00 Expectations for 2022/23 flu season in Alberta Expectations for 2022/23 flu season in Alberta

Health Canada’s chief medical advisor Dr. Supriya Sharma told a news conference on Sept. 1 that the BA.1-targeted vaccine authorized Thursday also generates a “good” immune response against the BA. 4 and BA. 5 strains.

According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, 32,300 doses of Moderna’s bivalent vaccine were sent to Alberta on Sept. 8.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Lauren Pullen, Breanna Karstens-Smith and Brody Langager, Global News, and The Canadian Press.