Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

COVID-19 harmed literacy development of younger N.B. students: minister

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 13, 2022 3:25 pm
Click to play video: 'N.B. to provide breakfast in schools until December' N.B. to provide breakfast in schools until December
They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and for many students in New Brunswick, it will now be easier to access. The province announced a new partnership to provide food in public schools until December. As Robert Lothian reports, members of the opposition fear it won't be enough.

New Brunswick’s Department of Education says mental wellness remains a concern as students return to class after two years of disruptions due to the pandemic.

The 2021-22 provincial assessment results released today show about 30 per cent of students from Grade 6 to 12 felt lonely most or all of the time, while nearly 50 per cent reported spending three or more hours a day on social media.

It says about 50 per cent reported symptoms of anxiety, and about 46 per cent showed signs of depression.

Read more: New Brunswick students begin new school year without COVID-19 restrictions

Education Minister Dominic Cardy says the results also show a negative impact from the pandemic on younger children’s literacy development.

Trending Stories

There was some good news too, with the report noting more than 80 per cent of students in Grade 6 to 12 say they felt their teachers like and care about them.

Story continues below advertisement

It says 89 per cent of students believe learning new things is important, while 85 per cent believe they can succeed at school.

Read more: COVID-19: N.B. reports drop in cases, opens up booster appointments for kids

The department says such indicators are important because they provide “valid and reliable provincial standards against which system performance can be evaluated.”

“We are again encouraged by the results even after two years of disruptions caused by the pandemic,” Cardy says in the report.

“Overall, there have been few significant changes from the previous year, though indicators point to greater negative impacts on literacy development of younger students.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 13, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagBack to School tagEducation tagDominic Cardy tagCOVID-19 schools tagNew Brunswick Education tagCOVID-19 Children tagcovid-19 literary development tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers